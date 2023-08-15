WHIO-TV to air Cleveland Browns game Thursday, preempting CBS Prime programs

DAYTON — On Thursday, August 17, WHIO-TV will be airing the Cleveland Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The game will preempt episodes of Entertainment Tonight, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Big Brother, and The Challenge USA.

The CBS Prime episodes will be shown on a delayed basis on Thursday and Friday late night.

The regularly scheduled episodes will air as follows:

Thursday, 1:40 am – Big Brother

Thursday, 2:40 am – Young Sheldon

Friday, 1:40 am – Ghosts

Friday, 2:10 am – The Challenge USA

Statement from WHIO-TV on the decision to preempt CBS Prime programs to air the Cleveland Browns game:

Thank you for your concern regarding Thursday night’s programs. It is disappointing when a show is pre-empted. We don’t make those decisions easily. The Cleveland Browns, which has a strong, loyal fan base in Dayton, has asked us to carry more games. We do our best to balance the viewing preferences of the entire market and that can be challenging at times.

