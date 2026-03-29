Weekend ends milder, bit breezy

DAYTON — Good evening, everyone and happy Saturday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here on what was a calm and peaceful Saturday in the Miami Valley from a weather perspective. Sure, it was a bit chilly. However, the sunshine helped us a bit.

Tonight

Tonight will be chilly with lows near the freezing mark. A few clouds will arrive late as the winds change from east to southerly. That means we have a warmer Sunday on tap.

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Sunday

We have variable clouds and sunshine in the forecast for Sunday as highs climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. You may notice more clouds than sunshine at times. High pressure is sliding to our east and that means our flow becomes southerly. That equals milder air moving into the area.

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Winds

Wind gusts will range between 25 and 30 miles per hour during the late morning through mid-afternoon hours. This will not cause major issues, however it may cause a minor inconvenience for outdoor activities.

Enjoy this because the pattern turns active again into next week.

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