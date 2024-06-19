Water main break shuts down road in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A water main break shut down a West Carrollton road on Wednesday.

Alex Road is temporarily closed between E. Central Avenue and E. Dixie Drive due to a water main break, the city said on social media.

“Please use caution in this area while our crews work to make the repair,” the city said.

A timeline was not provided for when the road will be back open.

We will continue to follow this story.





