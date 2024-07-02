Water main break impacting traffic in Piqua

PIQUA — A water main break is impacting traffic in Piqua on Tuesday morning.

Crews are responding to the water main break on Sunset Drive near Clifton Drive, according to a social media post from the City of Piqua.

“There will be a temporary traffic pattern change while crews work on repairing the water main break,” the city said. “Please use caution if you need to utilize Sunset Drive between Park Avenue and High Street.”

Drivers are being asked to avoid this area and take an alternate route if possible.

We will continue updating this story.





