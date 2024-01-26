WATCH: State troopers chase suspect through several area counties, 4 arrested

CLARK COUNTY — Newly video released shows state troopers chasing a suspected vehicle through five counties resulting in the arrest of a man and three others on Monday.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles taken into custody after multi-county pursuit

News Center 7 previously reported that the chase began just before 4 a.m. when troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) located a Honda sedan on Interstate 71 just south of State Route 48.

The vehicle had fled from a traffic stop in Hamilton County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The chase went through Clinton, Greene, and Fayette Counties on I-71 and then on to State Route 72 in Clark County.

The car went off the road, into a field, and through a fence just north of West Possum Road before crashing.

The driver, identified as Montez Deandre Mason Warren, 18, of Columbus, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property, both felonies.

He was incarcerated at the Warren County Jail.

The three other juveniles were also charged with receiving stolen property, the spokesperson said.

