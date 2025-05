DAYTON — MeTV WHIO will be airing two games in the next two weeks.

The first game is Tuesday, May 13, against the Chicago White Sox. The game starts at 6:30 pm.

The second game is scheduled for May 20, against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game starts at 6:40 pm.

You can see these games on WHIO 7.2 over the air. And, on Channel 23 on Spectrum TV.

