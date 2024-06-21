WATCH: Arrest of man accused of impersonating a police officer

MIAMISBURG — News Center 7 asked for and received more than 90 minutes of video from a police body cam showing the moments a 52-year-old Middletown man was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer.

Dennis Meade also is accused of trying to run another driver off I-75 in Miamisburg on June 15.

Christin Hale and Adam Hollon, as reported on News Center 7 at 11 on June 17, said they knew something was wrong when a Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up behind them and its driver turns on what looked like police lights.

Hollon said he called 9-1-1 and got off the interstate.

Springboro Police Officer William Overholtz stopped Meade’s car and founded the man was carrying a loaded pistol and ammo. A search of Meade’s car also turned up handcuffs, blue lights, a radio similar to one police use car-to-car, traffic cones and more.

Meade admitted to police that he is not a police officer.

He was released on $304 bond in Miamisburg Municipal Court on June 17 on a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a police officer or peace officer.

Meade is to be arraigned June 26, according to the court’s website.





