Vigil held for teen killed in Dayton shooting; loved ones call for end of gun violence

DAYTON — The family of a teenager shot and killed gathered to honor him Saturday afternoon.

On March 14, Dayton officers were called to Miami Chapel Road for reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, police found 14-year-old Corey Prater injured and a male performing CPR on him, he was later pronounced dead.

Somebody drove 17-year-old Javonta Morgan to the hospital where he died.

Prater’s loved ones said something must be done to stop this violence.

“The community has to stand in the gap if they want it to stop ... when you’re serious about your community there’s some things you don’t allow,” Marlon Shackelford said.

Dayton police have not said if there have been arrests in this case.

We will continue to follow this story.





