Video shows person throwing explosive device through Ohio home window

SUMMIT COUNTY — Police are searching for a person after video showed throwing an explosive device through someone’s home window in Ohio.

Springfield Township Police in Summit County posted home security video on social media Sunday.

It shows the suspect throwing the device through the window and then running away. An explosion could be heard seconds later.

They also say this was at the same house a male threw a rock into a window back on July 17, according to a Facebook post.

“The device was thrown into the yard and no damage was done to the house,” the department said. “This is the same house a male threw a rock through the window a few weeks ago.”

No injuries were reported.

