VIDEO: Local police use drone to arrest 2 theft suspects

MIAMI TWP. — A local police department said drones helped arrest two theft suspects.

Miami Township Police wrote on social media that officers responded to an active theft in progress on Sunday, but the suspects had driven away.

Officers were able to pull the car over, and that’s when the suspects ran off again.

They established a perimeter and deployed a drone.

The drone video shows that it detected a heat signature and the suspects were found hiding in a wood line, the department said.

Officers took both suspects into custody.

