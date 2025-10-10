Upcoming weekend forecast

DAYTON — A beautiful fall weekend is ahead of us here in the Miami Valley. High temperatures will climb close to normal, reaching nearly 70 degrees. A weak cold front attempt to make a pass, but will be unsuccessful. Any rain associated with it will fall apart overnight and into Saturday morning. No measurable amounts are expected other than a “trace”.

High pressure will dominate creating partly cloudy skies and cool, comfortable conditions both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to increase into early next week. While temperatures will climb above normal, highs will remain “seasonal”.

