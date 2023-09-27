Upcoming road closure in Montgomery County prepares for larger roadway project

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A roadway in Montgomery County will be closed for construction, according to a spokesperson from the county.

>>New device can help detect breast cancer early on

A culvert replacement is part of the preparation for the resurfacing of Mad River Road, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said.

Therefore, crews will be replacing the culvert on Mad River Road between SR 725 (Miamisburg-Centerville Road) and Lois Circle/Southlea Drive.

This closure will begin Monday, Oct. 2, and will last for five days.

Northbound detours will be signed on Yankee Street and SR 725, SR 741, Alex Bell Road, and Munger Road.

>>Dayton agrees to pay settlement to man at center of controversial 2021 traffic stop

Southbound detours will be signed on Yankee Street and SR 725.

Access to the businesses and residences in the area of the closure will remain open, the spokesperson said.

Mad River Road Detour Map Mad River Road Detour Map (Montgomery County Engineer)





©2023 Cox Media Group