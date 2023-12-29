‘Unsafe lane change’ cited as reason for multi-vehicle crash; 2 drivers injured

HARRISION TWP. — Two people were hurt following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Harrison Twp.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Benchwood Road just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

An initial investigation showed that a Chevrolet Impala was in the left lane when it changed into the middle lane. At that point, it was hit by a Volvo semi-trailer, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday.

That impact caused the Impala to get pushed into the right lane, where it was hit by a Toyota Camry.

Both the Impala and Camry then ran off the road and hit a guardrail. The Camry then overturned, troopers said.

The drivers of the Impala and Camry, both Dayton residents, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver wasn’t injured.

The driver of the Impala was cited for making an unsafe lane change.

The crash caused lanes on southbound I-75 to be closed for several hours Thursday evening.

