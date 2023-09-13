UD to host town hall on mental health in honor of Jayda Grant

DAYTON — The University of Dayton will honor the daughter of head basketball coach Anthony Grant and host a town hall on mental health next month.

The university will host “The Spotlight”, a town hall event honoring Jayda Grant and shining a light on mental health, according to a media release.

The town hall will take place at the UD Arena on Oct. 19 from 6-8:30 p.m. three days before the men’s basketball team’s exhibition game against Ohio State University.

All proceeds from the game and surrounding events will benefit the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Ohio.

The Spotlight event is free and open to the public.

Anthony’s daughter Jayda died at the family’s home last year.

Her father said she struggled with mental health.

The event hopes to raise awareness for mental health wellness in adolescents and young adults.

It will also spotlight the Hilinski Foundation, a nonprofit raising awareness for mental health and wellness for student-athletes.

A panel will feature mental health experts and doctors who will answer questions submitted by attendees.

Coach Grant and his wife Chris will be the hosts.













