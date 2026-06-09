Two people hospitalized, MedFlight requested after crash on busy state route

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash in Logan County on Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 8300 block of State Route 117 around 8:14 a.m., according to a social media post from the Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department.

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Upon arrival at the scene, crews saw a vehicle on its side, with two patients, including one still trapped inside the vehicle.

MedFlight was requested due to the prolonged extrication of the person inside the vehicle.

Crews had to remove the windshield and roof of the vehicle to get the person out.

Once the person was successfully extricated, they were taken to Grant Medical Center by MedFlight.

The other person was transported to Lima Memorial.

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