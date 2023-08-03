Twin brothers arrested in Dayton, charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A set of local twins has been arrested for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Steven and Robert Hanna were both arrested last month in Dayton.

They were charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disruptive and disorderly conduct on capital grounds, and demonstration or picketing in a Capitol building.

The Hanna brothers were identified on surveillance cameras entering the Capitol building, as well as other publically available videos, according to a statement of facts.

They are scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 17.









