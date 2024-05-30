Trump hush money trial: Ohio's congressional delegation weighs in on jury verdict

Members of Ohio’s congressional delegation began issuing statements Thursday evening in reaction to former President Donald Trump being found guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Trump’s 34 felony convictions handed down in New York makes him the first president to be convicted of felony crimes.

U.S. Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio: “This verdict is an absolute miscarriage of justice. While the outcome of this trial will no doubt be subject to appeal, it’s a disgrace to our judicial system that such measures will be necessary. The partisan slant of this jury pool shows why we ought to litigate politics at the ballot box and not in the courtroom. Ultimately, I have faith that the 2024 election will be decided by the American people, not corrupt judges and prosecutors.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati, 1st District: “No one is above the law. Not even Donald Trump.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, 4th District, the Republican chairman of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, said, via X, “The verdict is a travesty of justice. The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge with an unfair process, designed to keep President Trump off the campaign trail and avoid bringing attention to President Biden’s failing radical policies. Americans see through Democrats’ lawfare [sic] tactics and know President Trump will be vindicated on appeal.”

U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, 12th District: “When Democrats cannot win on the campaign trail, they fight dirty in the courts. President Trump was right, even Mother Teresa couldn’t beat these ridiculous charges. Tha trial was rigged from the get-go, but I am confident President Trump will be vindicated at the ballot box.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-Columbus, 15th District: “This trial has eroded Americans’ faith in their justice system. Today’s decision is proof that these charges were always political. Make no mistake: The voters, not a judge, will decide the next election.”

Sentencing has been announced for July 11. Trump is expected to appeal.

We will update this developing report as more reactions are made public.





