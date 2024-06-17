Trees down, high water reported in the region after storms

DAYTON — Damage was reported across the area after strong storms rolled through Monday afternoon.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is on the scene working to learn more.

Emergency Scanners Traffic, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, and National Weather Service trained spotters indicate that the following areas are dealing with storm damage:

>> Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery County; Heat Advisory starts today

Montgomery County:

3:08 p.m. Tree down at East Fourth Street and South Garland Avenue

3:22 p.m. Tree Down at 109 South McGee Street

3:28 p.m. Tree down at 810 Huffman Avenue

3:28 p.m. Tree down at 3231 White Oak Drive

3:29 p.m. Tree fell on a house at 3210 East Fifth Street, no injuries reported

3:34 p.m. High water reported at Linden and Davis avenues

3:48 p.m. Tree down at 25 Holler Street

3:48 p.m. Tree down at South Patterson and Carillon Boulevards

We will continue to follow this story.





