Transportation officials brace for icy commute in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — As icy conditions are expected one of the areas that will be a major concern is roads.

“I’m not coming out of the house tomorrow,” Lori Carter of Springfield said.

But not everyone can avoid having to hit the roads on Tuesday.

“It’ll be a little dangerous but I still have to go to work in the morning,” Reba Lovegrove said.

When she makes her commute the roads that are dry now are most likely going to have a sheet of ice over them.

“It’s the pavement temperature, that’s going to be the issue,” Matt Bruning, press secretary for the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

Bruning said even though air temperatures will be above freezing the roads could still freeze.

“Any moisture that hits those pavements, that really cold pavement, obviously will have the chance of freezing on contact,” Bruning said.

Meaning on Tuesday it’s going to be a rare case that Bruning has only seen a couple of times where bridges and overpasses will not freeze first.

“That is not something we see very often, that’s quite unique,” Bruning said.

His advice is for everyone to go slow and give themselves plenty of time to get where they need to go.

“It is Ohio and you never know what to expect,” Carter said.

Bruning also reminded drivers to give crews room to work if they see them out.

So far this year 14 ODOT trucks have already been hit in just two weeks.

