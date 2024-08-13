4 arrested on drugs charges in Mercer County

CELINA, Mercer County — Four people were arrested for drug charges in Mercer County on Monday, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said.

At approximately 2:12 p.m., a Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for a traffic violation and learned information that led them to apply for a search warrant.

According to Grey, deputies worked with Assistant Mercer County Prosecutor Tony Miller to apply for the search warrant.

Celina Municipal County Judge Kathryn Speelman later approved the warrant.

At 5:45 p.m., deputies served the warrant at a residence in the 9500 block of Celina Mendon Road, Grey said.

While searching the residence, four people were arrested on drug-related charges. Those include:

Brandy Price, 31, of Brookville, was charged with possession of drugs

Katie Schlarman, 32, of Celina, was charged with possession of drugs

Kelcey Frye, 33, of Rockford, was charged with possession of drugs

Dustin Abrahamson, of Delphos, was charged with possession of drugs

This case remains under investigation.

The Mercer County Prosecutors Office will review the case and determine any additional charges.

