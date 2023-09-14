Top state lawmakers weigh in on school bus safety regulations

COLUMBUS — Top lawmakers in the state are speaking out about bus safety.

Just this week, five students and the driver got hurt in a school bus crash south of Akron.

Last month, 11-year-old Aiden Clark died when a car hit his school bus near Springfield.

His death has spurred action.

Gov. Mike DeWine formed a new state task force that is reviewing bus safety.

Sen. Sherrod Brown has introduced legislation that would follow the National Transportation Safety Board’s recommendations and require seat belts, stability control and automatic breaking on busses.

News Center 7 asked both elected officials whether there should be a national or state-by-state approach to school bus quality and safety.

“You know what the federal government does -- I’m not there anymore. So we’ll let other people focus on that. I think our obligation that I take very seriously and I know the members of the legislature and I know our working group does, is for us to get it right in Ohio,” DeWine.

“I don’t think you want kids in a school bus from Miamisburg or West Carrollton or from Dayton to drive west and then go into Richmond, Indiana, and be under a different set of rolls. I think we need national rules,” Brown said.

Ohio’s school bus safety task force will publish a report with recommendations in December.

