Tips to keep your pet safe during Halloween festivities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — With Halloween right around the corner, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) have a few tips for pet owners to keep in mind.

Stash the sweets

Keep any candy out of reach from pets as several popular Halloween treats are toxic to cats and dogs, according to the ASPCA.

Chocolate in all forms and sugar-free candies containing xylitol are especially toxic to pets, the resource center said.

If your pet ate something they shouldn’t have, contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.

Keep an eye on decorations

It’s important to keep an eye on what your pets do around any decorations you may have out.

Carved jack-o-lanterns could be knocked over and start a fire, or curious pets could get burned by a candle flame, according to the ASPCA.

Halloween plants like pumpkins and decorative corn are typically nontoxic, but they still could produce stomach discomfort to pets that nibble on them, according to the ASPCA.

Keep critters calm

The constant arrival and departure of visitors at the door can be scary or stressful to pets, according to the ASPCA.

During peak trick-or-treating hours, pets should be kept in a separate room and away from the front door.

Keep a watchful eye on your pet while opening the door to make sure they don’t run out.

Prior to these peak hours, make sure your pet has proper identification on their collar or has a microchip in case they manage to escape.

Use caution with costumes

If you’re planning to dress up your pet this Halloween, it is important to keep a few things in mind.

Avoid any costume that doesn’t allow your pet to move normally when it is on, the resource center said.

Avoid costumes that have small or loose pieces that could be chewed off and pose a choking hazard.

Don’t put your pet in a costume that will limit or restrict their vision, hearing, breathing, or ability to eat and drink, the resource center said.

The center wants to remind pet owners that if a pet isn’t used to wearing clothes or a costume, it will most likely take time for them to get used to it. The resource center recommends trying a festive bandana or collar instead.

