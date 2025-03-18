Threat of severe storms, damaging winds again tomorrow

DAYTON — On the heels of this weekend’s storm threat comes another opportunity Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking this system. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, and 11:00.

This one won’t get the same attention as the storm over the weekend, but it still bears watching, Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said.

The timeline is around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

A line of thunderstorms will be moving in from Indiana. The overnight timeline limits the amount of instability (storm fuel) we’ll have, but we will have plenty of wind shear to work with.

In these high-shear, low instability setups we can get isolated severe thunderstorms.

Damaging winds and even the possibility of a brief, spin-up tornado will be the threats.

Timing will be very important. Earlier arrival would mean greater instability and a higher risk for storms.

Later arrival would mean lesser instability and a lower risk for storms. We’ll watch the trends in the forecast very carefully.

The Storm Prediction Center’s Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook includes the Miami Valley in the level 1/5 marginal risk for severe storms.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group