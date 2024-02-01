Theme announced for this year’s Versailles Poultry Days festival

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Poultry Days has announced the theme for this year’s festival.

The theme will be “Poultry of the Caribbean,” a play on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies, a festival spokesperson said.

“The festival theme was inspired by past Chairman Matt Poeppleman’s son, Jacob Poeppleman,” said Vince Serraino, this year’s Festival Chairman. “I liked the idea because it’s something the community and parade participants can be creative, inspired, and have fun with decorating parade floats.”

He said there could also be some hidden treasures.

Serraino said that the board is planning a full festival that includes rides, parades, and a social tent.

The 73rd Annual Poultry Days Festival will be held June 14-16 in Versailles.

For more information, visit this website.

