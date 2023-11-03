Technical issues close Montgomery County Job Center Friday

DAYTON — A technical issue is causing problems at the Montgomery County Job Center.

>> A kindergartner stepped off the bus covered in blood, we now know what happened

The center closed today due to the issues, which a spokesperson for the Job Center said are at the state level.

“These technical issues are also affecting online portions of Ohio’s Family Assistance Division and the Child Support Enforcement Agency, including the Self-Service Portal, the Child Support Customer Service Portal and all online chat,” the spokesperson said.





© 2023 Cox Media Group