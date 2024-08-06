Local

‘Suspicious items’ found on Ohio interstate, mayor says

By WHIO Staff

Interstate 76 Police Activity

By WHIO Staff

AKRON — A portion of an Ohio interstate is closed after reports of “suspicious items” found nearby.

I-76 in Akron is closed in both directions from the Central Interchange to the Kenmore Blvd. exit as a precautionary measure, according to the City of Akron Mayor’s Office.

>> 1 dead after pickup truck crashes into pole, tree in Ohio

Crews are currently rerouting traffic.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read