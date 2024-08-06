‘Suspicious items’ found on Ohio interstate, mayor says

AKRON — A portion of an Ohio interstate is closed after reports of “suspicious items” found nearby.
I-76 in Akron is closed in both directions from the Central Interchange to the Kenmore Blvd. exit as a precautionary measure, according to the City of Akron Mayor’s Office.
Crews are currently rerouting traffic.
We will continue updating this story as we learn more.
Interstate 76/ I-77 between the I-76/ Kenmore leg and the Central Interchange (SR 8) is closed in both directions due to police activity. Motorists are advised to avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/WaG9SIyIkS— ODOT Akron (@ODOT_Akron) August 6, 2024
