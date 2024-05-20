Suspects break into popular Clark Co. business, scoop their own ice cream

CLARK COUNTY — Criminals spent so long breaking into an ice cream shop that they scooped their own ice cream.

News Center 7′s spent the day with the owner of the business. He will have what made this break-in different LIVE on News Center 7 at 6.

>> 13-year-old girl hospitalized after being attacked at Dayton park, mother says

Saturday night, criminals cut electrical lines and broke into Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight.

Co-owner Randi Woods said this is the sixth time in three months the shop has been targeted.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group