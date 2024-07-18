Suspect dead after being shot by deputies in Ohio

MEDINA — A suspect is dead after being shot by deputies in Ohio Wednesday night.

A person told the Medina Sheriff’s Office through an intercom that a woman was creating a disturbance in the parking lot and had a gun, according to Medina Police Chief Edwin Kinney.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates that when deputies responded to the front of the building, the woman was carrying a gun and knife.

Deputies ordered her to drop her weapons, but she did not. A deputy fired a gun, hit the suspect, and she died from her injuries, Chief Kinney said.

No deputies were hurt, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Medina Police Department are investigating.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

BCI will release any new information.

