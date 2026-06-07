Storms suspend third round of 2026 Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN — Storms suspended third-round play of the 2026 Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

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The third round is scheduled to resume at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The final round is scheduled to begin between 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. in groups of three, according to the PGA.

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Third-round play was suspended twice on Saturday.

An initial band of storms moved through Muirfield Village late Saturday morning. It delayed play for almost two hours.

Over half the field was on the golf course when play was suspended.

The final pairing of J.T. Poston and Ryan Gerard teed off at 3:20 p.m. They were on the sixth green when play was suspended just after 4:35 p.m.

The final round of the 2026 Memorial Tournament will be televised here on Channel 7 on Sunday.

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