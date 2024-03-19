State unveils new technology looking to annihilate cancer-causing forever chemicals

FAIRBORN — A cancer-causing chemical is getting into people’s water supply and even harming firefighters.

Today Ohio launched the nation’s first program to destroy forever chemicals.

“It is undeniable that firefighting is a dangerous profession beyond the risks that come from the flames. However initiatives like the (Aqueous Filming-Forming Foam) takeback program represent a significant stride in lessening those risks,” Richard Sluder, deputy fire marshal for the Ohio Division of the State Fire Marshal said.

The PFAS annihilator helps destroy PFAS — often referred to as forever chemicals.

Forever chemicals are long-lasting chemicals that break down slowly over thousands of years.

>> Report: PFAS likely present in all major U.S. drinking water supplies

Forever chemicals are found in firefighting foam fire departments use known as Aqueous Filming-Forming Foam (AFFF).

They soak into the ground and get to the local water supply.

Gov. Mike DeWine banned the foam in 2022, now they are cleaning up the leftovers.

“By eliminating the stockpile of AFFF and PFAS-contaminated materials we are taking a critical step in safeguarding our water sources, and preserving the well-being of our communities,” Sluder said.

The Ohio EPA said the new technology has been tested since 2018.

>> Forever chemicals in pet food, baby clothes and more: What you need to know

Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel said forever chemicals have been a focus of the Ohio EPA.

“Following the science, doing the testing a couple of years ago of our public water systems and now here we are able to collect this material from fire departments across the state,” Vogel said.

She said the EPA will have collection events in every region of the state where fire departments can get rid of their foam safely.

“By providing a no-cost solution this helps a safer working condition for our firefighters in every department,” Sluder said.

The Ohio EPA said they will keep looking for contaminated water in Ohio and have just scratched the surface.

Anyone with questions about the program is asked to call 614-424-3221 or email OHAFFFSupport@battelle.org.

























©2024 Cox Media Group