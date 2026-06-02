State law brings major changes to animal abuse investigations in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County’s Animal Resource Center is undergoing significant changes to how crimes against animals are investigated following the passage of “Avery’s Law” in March.

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The new state law shifts the primary responsibility for investigating animal abuse, neglect and abandonment from the ARC to local police departments and Humane Societies.

Amy Bohardt, executive director of the Montgomery County ARC, described the legislation as bringing “pretty drastic changes, mostly for the better.”

Bohardt has been working with local law enforcement leaders and the Dayton Humane Society to implement the changes brought by the law.

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She noted that the law focuses on both public safety and animal safety.

ARC will continue to handle responsibilities related to pet identification, proper confinement and overall animal owner responsibility.

A major component of the law is the increase in penalties for dogs running at large.

“It really comes down to increasing the penalties that were associated with dogs running at large, making sure that we have better definitions and processes for nuisance, dangerous and vicious dog designations,” Bohardt said.

Regarding abuse investigations, she confirmed that the Humane Society and police will be in charge.

The Dayton Humane Society has historically been involved in investigative actions.

Animals removed from dangerous situations may still be housed at the ARC.

Bohardt emphasized the need for cooperation among the involved organizations.

“It’s very much more collaborative, and we need to coordinate,” she said.

Dayton Humane Society leaders indicated they are working on smooth transitions for their new roles.

Ongoing coordination and collaboration between the ARC, police departments and the Dayton Humane Society will continue as they adapt to the new procedures under the law.

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