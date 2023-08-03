Springfield Train Derailment: Ohio Senator demanding Norfolk Southern pay its debt to Clark County

WASHINGTON D.C. — An Ohio U.S. Senator is demanding Norfolk Southern pays its debt to Clark County after March’s train derailment in Springfield.

Senator Sherrod Brown says the train company has not sent any money for clean-up and repairs, according to his spokesperson.

“Despite the fact that Clark County, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and local businesses have all submitted invoices to Norfolk Southern, I understand your company has failed to make timely payments after lengthy delays in processing,” Brown said in a letter to Norfolk Southern Wednesday. “The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Finance Director attempted to call and left voice mails at least five separate times to advise your company of its legal duty to make prompt payments after the County sent documentation and corresponded over e-mail about the delinquent payment for submitted invoices. It should not be this difficult for Ohio first responders to get reimbursed for cleaning up your mess.”

Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said her office has asked for fair compensation but only received “misdirection and delay” from Norfolk Southern.

“The Clark County Sheriff’s Office answered the call to duty and expended a significant amount of effort and resources guarding and protecting the wreckage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment site in our County,” she said. “All we have ever asked for is fair compensation for our efforts, but all we have received from Norfolk Southern is misdirection, indifference, and delay.”

NewsCenter 7 has reached out to Norfolk Southern, but they have not responded.

To read the full letter Senator Brown wrote to Norfolk Southern, visit this webpage.





