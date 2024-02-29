Springfield police to introduce body cameras

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Police Division has announced their officers will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras (BWCs).

The department said they hope that introducing BWCs will increase the safety of their officers and those they interact with — as well as foster an environment of trust, according to a media release.

Officers will be trained on the camera over the next several weeks before becoming part of their uniform.

The cameras were paid for through a $162,586 grant from the state and money from the city.

The total cost of the cameras was nearly $400,000.









