Springfield City Schools offering free English language classes for parents

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City Schools is now offering English as a Second Language classes for parents.

The district said this comes as more than a thousand students do not speak English as their first language.

This is around 14 percent of the total student population.

The pilot adult ESOL courses will be taught biweekly in the evenings in a 10-week session, according to the district.

The courses will be taught at no cost.

A dozen adults are already enrolled with the waitlist growing.

A second level of the program is planned for the winter so that adults in the pilot course may continue their learning.

