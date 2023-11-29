Springfield City Schools to dismiss students early Friday due to state championship game

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City School District will release students early on Friday to root for the Wildcats in the state finals.

>>OHSAA to hold state football championships in Canton through 2026

Students will be released three hours early on Friday, the school said.

Springfield will play St. Edward in the Division I state championship game for the third straight year. The Wildcats have lost both meetings.

“We encourage our families to travel to the game or follow along on social media and available streaming services through the Ohio High School Athletic Association,” said SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill in a message to students, staff, and families.

There will also be a school and community sendoff for the team on Thursday before they leave for Canton.

That has not yet been announced.

>>RELATED: Four local football teams to play in OHSAA state finals

News Center 7 has previously reported three other local schools will be playing in Canton for the state championships.

Versailles will play Kirtland in the Division VI finals Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Marion Local battles Dalton in the Division VII title game on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Archbishop Alter and Glenville will meet for the Division IV title Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

All games will be played at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

For more information on tickets, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group