OHSAA to hold state football championships in Canton through 2026

CANTON — The high school football state championships will take place in Canton for the next three years.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Four local football teams to play in OHSAA state finals

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) and the Pro Football Hall of Fame have announced a new three-year contract that will keep the high school football state at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton through 2026, OHSAA and the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director, made the announcement in Canton at the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club on Monday.

“We are excited to continue to grow this partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Ute said. “They have been so good to work with and are just as excited as us to take the next steps with the finals in Canton and have people experience all that the Hall of Fame, the surrounding Hall of Fame Village, and Canton have to offer in addition to state championship football. We also thank Visit Canton for their support of the state championships and appreciate their support to host the games in Stark County.”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6 area high school football teams to play in OHSAA semifinals

Jim Porter, the Hall of Fame President, is also happy that the high school state championship games will remain in Canton.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame is proud to partner with Visit Canton and the OHSAA to keep the seven state championship games in Canton for the next three years,” he said. “The Hall wants this relationship to continue long into the future. Our staff will look for additional ways to build the weekend into a full community celebration – making the experience even more special for the teams playing in Canton and creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Several area schools alive in OHSAA football regional finals; Matchups, sites announced

This year’s high school football state championships will start Thursday in Canton and go until Saturday.

Four area high schools remain alive. They are:

Division VI- Versailles vs Kirtland, Friday 10:30 a.m.

vs Kirtland, Friday 10:30 a.m. Division I- Springfield vs St. Edward, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

vs St. Edward, Friday, 7:30 p.m. Division VII- Marion Local vs Dalton, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

vs Dalton, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Division IV- Archbishop Alter vs Glenville Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

For more information on tickets, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group