Springfield City leaders ‘very pleased’ by first day back to class

SPRINGFIELD — It’s a day that many in the Springfield City School District have been waiting anxiously for -- the new school year.

While there were plenty of mixed emotions about the first day back, especially with so many changes in place, Springfield leaders said they were very happy with the compliance and behavior from students of all ages including mask wearing.

“The kids are excited to be back, and more importantly we are excited to see the kids,” Superintendent Bob Hill told News Center 7's Jenna Lawson.

At Fulton Elementary School, teachers spent the day going over the basics with students including how to wash hands and correctly take off their masks. Practicing good hygiene habits is typically part of the first week’s curriculum, but students had a few more things to keep in mind this year.

‘X’s’ were marked on hallway floors and so that students stay a safe distance apart, lunch table capacities have been reduced to four kids and playground equipment is sanitized with a sprayer between each recess session.

Fulton Elementary Principal Deborah Howard said the first day in the age of COVID actually went smoother than many other years. She hopes families will put their trust in the procedures that have been put in place, but also acknowledge that the district is learning on the fly and things may not always be perfect the first time around.

“We are all about giving grace this year,” she said. “As we move along, we understand that there might be times where we might have a bobble or we might make a mistake or we might fall short of the mark a little bit -- but we are extending grace to each other, we are extending grace to our students and we’re extending grace to our families. We just want the same thing.”

Kids in grades 1-8 with last names A-L and all freshmen students started school on Wednesday. The remainder of the district will start on Thursday, with all students in the buildings beginning Friday.





