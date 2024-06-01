Sonic location in West Carrollton permanently closes; the restaurant that could replace it

WEST CARROLLTON — People are excited to hear a new coffee shop is coming to their city.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to neighbors about a new business moving in. He will have the latest LIVE On News Center 7 at 11:

Sherry Pohl knows the Sonic on East Dixie Drive well.

“Either last year or the year before I began to see a change in the service,” she said.

That’s why she ultimately gave up the location.

Last weekend the Sonic location closed its doors for good.

>> Investigators raid local internet café for alleged illegal gambling operation, money laundering

But the location won’t stay empty for long — a West Carrollton spokesperson said Dunkin Donuts will likely set up shop there next year.

News Center 7′s called Gilligan Company, the parent company of Dunkin Donuts, but did not get a response.

City commissioners said they will not make an official announcement until the plans go before the planning commission for review.

West Carrollton’s Economic Development Director Mike Lucking provided a statement about the closure.

“Of course, we are sad to see Sonic close, but we are very excited about the prospect of a Dunkin’ Donuts,” Lucking said.

Scarlet Boyders said she heard rumors about the space but didn’t know Dunkin Donuts could set up shop here.

“I didn’t know they’re gonna change it,” she said.

Pohl said she is willing to give Dunkin a try. She’s glad the building will not be empty for too long.

©2024 Cox Media Group