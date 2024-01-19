Local

Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

By WHIO Staff

Snow across the Miami Valley Beavercreek snow

MIAMI VALLEY — Snow fell throughout the Miami Valley Friday morning.

The National Weather Services’ employees and trained observers measured the snowfall in various counties:

BUTLER COUNTY

  • NNW Beckett Ridge- 2.00 inches
  • WSW Franklin- 2.30 inches
  • Hamilton- 1.50 inches

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

  • ENE Saint Paris- 0.90 inches

CLINTON COUNTY

  • NNW Wilmington- 1.60 inches

DARKE COUNTY

  • Bradford- 0.90 inches
  • S. Pitsburg- 1.20 inches
  • Versailles: 1.30 inches

GREENE COUNTY

  • NE Beavercreek- 2.40 inches
  • SW Beavercreek- 2.10 inches
  • Fairborn- 2.00 inches
  • WSW Xenia- 1.70 inches

LOGAN COUNTY

  • Lakeview- 1.00 inches

MIAMI COUNTY

  • SE Tipp City- 1.00 Inches
  • Troy- 1.30 inches

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

  • Centerville- 2.00 inches
  • E Clayton- 1.50 inches
  • E Farmersville- 1.50 inches
  • ENE Northview- 1.30 inches
  • NNW Huber Heights- 1.30 inches
  • SE Miamisburg- 2.10 inches
  • Vandalia- 1.10 inches
  • WSW Union- 1.70 inches

PREBLE COUNTY

  • N. Eaton- 1.40 inches

SHELBY COUNTY

  • N Lockington- 1.20 inches
  • NNE Russia- 2.00 inches
  • NNW Fort Loramie- 1.30 inches

WARREN COUNTY

  • ESE Lebanon- 1.90 inches
  • SSE Maineville- 1.70 inches
  • E Mason- 1.30 inches
  • South Lebanon- 2.50 inches

We will update this page as more information about snowfall totals is released.

