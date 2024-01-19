Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Snow fell throughout the Miami Valley Friday morning.

The National Weather Services’ employees and trained observers measured the snowfall in various counties:

BUTLER COUNTY

NNW Beckett Ridge- 2.00 inches

WSW Franklin- 2.30 inches

Hamilton- 1.50 inches

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

ENE Saint Paris- 0.90 inches

CLINTON COUNTY

NNW Wilmington- 1.60 inches

DARKE COUNTY

Bradford- 0.90 inches

S. Pitsburg- 1.20 inches

Versailles: 1.30 inches

GREENE COUNTY

NE Beavercreek- 2.40 inches

SW Beavercreek- 2.10 inches

Fairborn- 2.00 inches

WSW Xenia- 1.70 inches

LOGAN COUNTY

Lakeview- 1.00 inches

MIAMI COUNTY

SE Tipp City- 1.00 Inches

Troy- 1.30 inches

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Centerville- 2.00 inches

E Clayton- 1.50 inches

E Farmersville- 1.50 inches

ENE Northview- 1.30 inches

NNW Huber Heights- 1.30 inches

SE Miamisburg- 2.10 inches

Vandalia- 1.10 inches

WSW Union- 1.70 inches

PREBLE COUNTY

N. Eaton- 1.40 inches

SHELBY COUNTY

N Lockington- 1.20 inches

NNE Russia- 2.00 inches

NNW Fort Loramie- 1.30 inches

WARREN COUNTY

ESE Lebanon- 1.90 inches

SSE Maineville- 1.70 inches

E Mason- 1.30 inches

South Lebanon- 2.50 inches

We will update this page as more information about snowfall totals is released.

