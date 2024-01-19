Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Snow fell throughout the Miami Valley Friday morning.
The National Weather Services’ employees and trained observers measured the snowfall in various counties:
BUTLER COUNTY
- NNW Beckett Ridge- 2.00 inches
- WSW Franklin- 2.30 inches
- Hamilton- 1.50 inches
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
- ENE Saint Paris- 0.90 inches
CLINTON COUNTY
- NNW Wilmington- 1.60 inches
DARKE COUNTY
- Bradford- 0.90 inches
- S. Pitsburg- 1.20 inches
- Versailles: 1.30 inches
GREENE COUNTY
- NE Beavercreek- 2.40 inches
- SW Beavercreek- 2.10 inches
- Fairborn- 2.00 inches
- WSW Xenia- 1.70 inches
LOGAN COUNTY
- Lakeview- 1.00 inches
MIAMI COUNTY
- SE Tipp City- 1.00 Inches
- Troy- 1.30 inches
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- Centerville- 2.00 inches
- E Clayton- 1.50 inches
- E Farmersville- 1.50 inches
- ENE Northview- 1.30 inches
- NNW Huber Heights- 1.30 inches
- SE Miamisburg- 2.10 inches
- Vandalia- 1.10 inches
- WSW Union- 1.70 inches
PREBLE COUNTY
- N. Eaton- 1.40 inches
SHELBY COUNTY
- N Lockington- 1.20 inches
- NNE Russia- 2.00 inches
- NNW Fort Loramie- 1.30 inches
WARREN COUNTY
- ESE Lebanon- 1.90 inches
- SSE Maineville- 1.70 inches
- E Mason- 1.30 inches
- South Lebanon- 2.50 inches
We will update this page as more information about snowfall totals is released.
