Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Snow totals have started being reported across the Miami Valley.
Here are some of the snow totals reported:
- Arcanum: 5 inches
- Logan County: 6 inches
- Troy: 4 inches
- Bellefontaine: 6 inches
- Montgomery County: 3 inches
- Brookville: 5 inches
- Miamisburg: 3 inches
- Germantown: 3.5 inches
- DeGraff: 7 inches
- Kettering: 4 inches
- Fort Loramie: 7 inches
- Centerville: 3.5 inches
We will continue to update this story as more totals come in.
