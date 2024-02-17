Local

Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

By WHIO Staff

Snow in Minster Snow in Minster (iWitness 7)

MIAMI VALLEY — Snow totals have started being reported across the Miami Valley.

>> Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of region; accumulating snow continues

Here are some of the snow totals reported:

  • Arcanum: 5 inches
  • Logan County: 6 inches
  • Troy: 4 inches
  • Bellefontaine: 6 inches
  • Montgomery County: 3 inches
  • Brookville: 5 inches
  • Miamisburg: 3 inches
  • Germantown: 3.5 inches
  • DeGraff: 7 inches
  • Kettering: 4 inches
  • Fort Loramie: 7 inches
  • Centerville: 3.5 inches

We will continue to update this story as more totals come in.

