Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Snow totals have started being reported across the Miami Valley.

Here are some of the snow totals reported:

Arcanum : 5 inches

: 5 inches Logan County : 6 inches

: 6 inches Troy : 4 inches

: 4 inches Bellefontaine: 6 inches

6 inches Montgomery County : 3 inches

: 3 inches Brookville : 5 inches

: 5 inches Miamisburg : 3 inches

: 3 inches Germantown : 3.5 inches

: 3.5 inches DeGraff : 7 inches

: 7 inches Kettering : 4 inches

: 4 inches Fort Loramie: 7 inches

7 inches Centerville: 3.5 inches

We will continue to update this story as more totals come in.

