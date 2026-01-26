Local

Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get from this winter storm?

By WHIO Staff
Winter Weather in the Miami Valley
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service released some updated snow totals from this historic winter storm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here are the latest snowfall totals across the area:

Montgomery County:

  • Kettering- 14.5 inches
  • Dayton International Airport- 14 inches
  • Centerville- 13.5 inches
  • Kettering- 13.3 inches
  • Huber Heights- 13.2 inches
  • Farmersville- 13 inches
  • Riverside- 12 inches

Greene County:

  • Beavercreek- 14.4 inches
  • Wilberforce- 14.2 inches
  • Cedarville- 14 inches
  • SW Xenia- 13.8 inches
  • Bellbrook- 13.5 inches

Clark County:

  • Springfield- 13 inches
  • South Charleston- 11.2 inches

Miami County:

  • Tipp City- 12 inches
  • Piqua- 11 inches
  • Troy- 11 inches

Darke County:

  • Pitsburg- 12.1 inches
  • Greenville- 11.0 inches
  • Bradford- 9.9 inches

Preble County:

  • Eaton- 14 inches

Shelby County:

  • Houston- 10.1 inches
  • Fort Loramie- 10 inches
  • Sidney- 8.3 inches

Butler County:

  • Middletown- 13.3 inches
  • Monroe- 13.1 inches
  • Hamilton- 13.1 inches

Warren County:

  • Franklin- 14.1 inches
  • Springboro- 12.3 inches
  • Lebanon 11.7 inches
  • W Landen- 11 inches
  • Maineville- 10 inches
  • South Lebanon- 10 inches
  • Loveland- 9.9 inches

Clinton County:

  • Wilmington- 9.1 inches

Champaign County:

  • Christiansburg- 11.5 inches
  • St. Paris- 11.3 inches

Mercer County:

  • Celina- 11.1 inches

Union County (Indiana):

  • Liberty- 12.4 inches

Wayne County (Indiana):

  • Richmond- 10 inches

These are preliminary reports.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Any snow totals reported by the National Weather Service will appear on this interactive map.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read