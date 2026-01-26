Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get from this winter storm?

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service released some updated snow totals from this historic winter storm.
Here are the latest snowfall totals across the area:
Montgomery County:
- Kettering- 14.5 inches
- Dayton International Airport- 14 inches
- Centerville- 13.5 inches
- Kettering- 13.3 inches
- Huber Heights- 13.2 inches
- Farmersville- 13 inches
- Riverside- 12 inches
Greene County:
- Beavercreek- 14.4 inches
- Wilberforce- 14.2 inches
- Cedarville- 14 inches
- SW Xenia- 13.8 inches
- Bellbrook- 13.5 inches
Clark County:
- Springfield- 13 inches
- South Charleston- 11.2 inches
Miami County:
- Tipp City- 12 inches
- Piqua- 11 inches
- Troy- 11 inches
Darke County:
- Pitsburg- 12.1 inches
- Greenville- 11.0 inches
- Bradford- 9.9 inches
Preble County:
- Eaton- 14 inches
Shelby County:
- Houston- 10.1 inches
- Fort Loramie- 10 inches
- Sidney- 8.3 inches
Butler County:
- Middletown- 13.3 inches
- Monroe- 13.1 inches
- Hamilton- 13.1 inches
Warren County:
- Franklin- 14.1 inches
- Springboro- 12.3 inches
- Lebanon 11.7 inches
- W Landen- 11 inches
- Maineville- 10 inches
- South Lebanon- 10 inches
- Loveland- 9.9 inches
Clinton County:
- Wilmington- 9.1 inches
Champaign County:
- Christiansburg- 11.5 inches
- St. Paris- 11.3 inches
Mercer County:
- Celina- 11.1 inches
Union County (Indiana):
- Liberty- 12.4 inches
Wayne County (Indiana):
- Richmond- 10 inches
These are preliminary reports.
