Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get from this winter storm?

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service released some updated snow totals from this historic winter storm.

Here are the latest snowfall totals across the area:

Montgomery County:

Kettering- 14.5 inches

Dayton International Airport- 14 inches

Centerville- 13.5 inches

Kettering- 13.3 inches

Huber Heights- 13.2 inches

Farmersville- 13 inches

Riverside- 12 inches

Greene County:

Beavercreek- 14.4 inches

Wilberforce- 14.2 inches

Cedarville- 14 inches

SW Xenia- 13.8 inches

Bellbrook- 13.5 inches

Clark County:

Springfield- 13 inches

South Charleston- 11.2 inches

Miami County:

Tipp City- 12 inches

Piqua- 11 inches

Troy- 11 inches

Darke County:

Pitsburg- 12.1 inches

Greenville- 11.0 inches

Bradford- 9.9 inches

Preble County:

Eaton- 14 inches

Shelby County:

Houston- 10.1 inches

Fort Loramie- 10 inches

Sidney- 8.3 inches

Butler County:

Middletown- 13.3 inches

Monroe- 13.1 inches

Hamilton- 13.1 inches

Warren County:

Franklin- 14.1 inches

Springboro- 12.3 inches

Lebanon 11.7 inches

W Landen- 11 inches

Maineville- 10 inches

South Lebanon- 10 inches

Loveland- 9.9 inches

Clinton County:

Wilmington- 9.1 inches

Champaign County:

Christiansburg- 11.5 inches

St. Paris- 11.3 inches

Mercer County:

Celina- 11.1 inches

Union County (Indiana):

Liberty- 12.4 inches

Wayne County (Indiana):

Richmond- 10 inches

These are preliminary reports.

Any snow totals reported by the National Weather Service will appear on this interactive map.

