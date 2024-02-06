DAYTON — The smoke from a house fire in Dayton could be seen miles away Tuesday.

Around 1:20 p.m. Dayton firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a home in the 2500 block of Hanock Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they saw flames erupting from the home.

>> PHOTOS: Smoke plume seen from miles away after fire in Dayton

The vacant home was a total loss, according to a dispatch log.

Firefighters asked that the home be knocked down.

No one was found inside the home.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Hancock Ave Fire (Sky7)

©2024 Cox Media Group