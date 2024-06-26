Showers, strong storms possible today; damaging winds main threat

MIAMI VALLEY — There is a chance for more showers and storms in the Miami Valley on Wednesday.
Some storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts as the main threat.
They could be capable of producing heavy rain and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning, Dunn said.
Some low-lying and flood-prone areas may need to watch out for potential localized flooding.
