Showers, strong storms possible today; damaging winds main threat

MIAMI VALLEY — There is a chance for more showers and storms in the Miami Valley on Wednesday.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn is tracking this system. He has the latest timing LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

Severe Weather Outlook (SPC) Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Some storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts as the main threat.

They could be capable of producing heavy rain and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning, Dunn said.

Futurecast for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Some low-lying and flood-prone areas may need to watch out for potential localized flooding.

News Center 7 will provide updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group