GREENE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has a new K9 officer.

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Jones and K9 Ares have both graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol K9 training program, according to a " target="_blank">social media post.

Ares is “certified Dual Purpose,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

His duties include finding narcotics, area searches, article searches, building searches, apprehension, and tracking.

Deputy Jones (L); K9 Ares (R) (Greene County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook)/Greene County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))

