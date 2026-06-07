Severe threat over; staying warm, humid through next week

MIAMI VALLEY — The threat of storms may be over, but it will be warm and humid for several days.

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Storms with strong winds and heavy rain moved through part of the Miami Valley on Saturday.

We will see the chance of showers and storms through next week.

TRENDING STORIES:

We could see isolated showers and storms on Sunday. But it will not be as wet as Saturday.

Highs will be between the low to mid 80s.

There will be several chances for scattered storms next week. But they will not be an all-day event.

The best chance for storms could be Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s with showers and storms likely. Rain could be even heavier at times.

The humidity will increase next week. We could even see heat indices exceeding 90 degrees.

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