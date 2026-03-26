Severe storms Thursday into Friday

DAYTON — The northern part of the Miami Valley is most at risk for all hazards. Wind is the primary threat.

This means a scattered to isolated threat for severe storms as the line develops and begins to weaken as it pushes farther south.

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The northern part of the Miami Valley is most at risk for all hazards. Wind is the primary threat with gusts forecast over 80 MPH.

Large hail over an inch in diameter is possible.

Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but the threat is low.

Storm Threats

Unfortunately, heavy rains are another big concern.

Rainfall totals will amount to over 3 inches with this one system.

Rainfall Forecast

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The timing and severity may vary.

Currently, a line of storms will begin to move through the northern Valley with a starting time of 7 to 9 PM.

If this line develops, it will be the strongest.

Futurecast

The second line of storms will arrive after midnight.

The severe weather threat will diminish after 5 AM.

The second line of storms at this time holds more of a flooding threat.

Please remain weather aware.

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