Several changes made to keep high school students safe in Xenia

XENIA — Some students will see security upgrades when they return to class today.

We are looking at those changes at Xenia High School this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

>>WHIO BACK TO SCHOOL MAIN PAGE

Gabe Lofton, Xenia Community Schools superintendent, told News Center 7 that safety is always their top priority.

He described some of those changes.

“We’ve totally done upgrades as it relates to our camera system and our security system,” he said. “So, students who come back to Xenia High School this fall will see a different, different school in so many ways.”

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group