School bus overcorrects, gets stuck in ditch in Clayton

By WHIO Staff

CLAYTON — Emergency crews had to help get a school bus out of a ditch after a crash in Clayton on Thursday.

Around 3:40 p.m. officers were called to reports of a school bus stuck in a ditch in the 8700 block of Hoke Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A dispatch sergeant said an initial investigation found the bus overcorrected and then traveled into a ditch, getting stuck.

No children were on the bus and no injuries have been reported.

The road is closed in the area as crews work to get the bus out.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.

