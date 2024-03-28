RTA to hold public hearings next month for potential fare changes

DAYTON — People can tell RTA how they feel about possible fare changes next month.

RTA is considering raising adult ride fares from $1.75 to $2.00.

Two hearings are scheduled for next month, Wednesday, April 17, and Thursday, April 18.

The hearings will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 17 and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 18. Both hearings are at Wright Stop Plaza on South Main Street in Dayton.

If you can’t make it, you can email the Greater Dayton RTA at speakup@greaterdaytonrta.org or call (937) 425-8399. Mailed Letters can be sent to Greater Dayton RTA.

Find more information and view the full list of Proposed changes on the Greater Dayton RTA’s website.





