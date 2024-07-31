Road work to close right lanes on I-70 this week in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Road work could cause delays for drivers on Interstate 70 this week in Preble County.

Starting today, lanes will be restricted on Interstate 70 for continued bridge work at U.S. 127 over I-70, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Road crews will close the right lanes on eastbound and westbound I-70 today from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

“Traffic will be maintained, and motorists are reminded to use additional caution in the work zone,” ODOT said.

The lane closures will last through Friday.

